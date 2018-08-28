Tesla's Elon Musk says he didn't cry during interview

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday he didn’t cry during a recent interview with the New York Times, contrary to the report’s description of the conversation.

In a Twitter post, Musk acknowledged that his voice “cracked once” during the interview. But he added, “That’s it. There were no tears.”

Responding to Musk’s tweet, David Enrich, finance editor for the New York Times, said the newspaper stands by its characterization of the interview.

The New York Times described Musk as alternating “between laughter and tears” during the interview. The report also said he “choked up multiple times” when he recalled nearly missing his brother’s wedding and spending his birthday in Tesla’s offices.

The widely publicized interview occurred amid controversy over his proposal to take Tesla private. Musk has since abandoned those plans. The interview also addressed Tesla’s efforts to rapidly increase production of the Model 3, a sedan aimed at mass-market buyers. Musk, who previously said he has slept on the factory floor during the ramp-up, called the past year “excruciating.”