Tesla shares fall after Robotaxi event

Tesla shares fell on Friday after the company's Robotaxi event that left investors less than impressed.

CEO Elon Musk introduced the world to two versions of Tesla’s Robotaxi on Thursday evening during an event dubbed "We, Robot": the "Cybercab" sedan and a futuristic-looking "Robovan."

Tesla aims to begin "Cybercab" production before 2027, Musk said, noting he "tend[s] to be a little optimistic with timeframes." The vehicle, slated to cost less than $30,000, has no steering wheel or pedals.

MUSK UNVEILS ROBOTAXI, UNSUPERVISED FULL SELF-DRIVING FUTURE

The other Tesla Robotaxi, the "Robovan," is a van designed to carry more passengers.

ELON MUSK COULD BECOME WORLD'S FIRST TRILLIONAIRE BY 2027

"This can carry up to 20 people, and it can also transport goods," Musk said. "You can configure it for goods transport within the city or transport of up to 20 people at a time. The Robovan is what’s going to solve for high density."

Tesla said in an X post it could be "adapted to commercial or personal use – school bus, RV, cargo."

"The design is very impressive up close and this lays the foundation for one of the future growth drivers for Tesla as we believe Cybercab could represent a major opportunity to boost Tesla's overall profits and margins over the next few years as this ramps," Wedbush analysts said in a note.

During the event, Musk also told attendees that Tesla "expects to start fully autonomous unsupervised FSD [full-sell-driving] in Texas and California next year" with its Model 3 and Y vehicles.

Tesla Inc.

Investors, looking for details on Tesla’s Robotaxi plans, had been highly anticipating the event.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In July, the company pushed the event back from its original date in early August. Musk had said in a mid-July X post that he "requested what I think is an important design change to the front, and extra time allows us to show off a few other things."

"His vision is lovely, but somebody has to actualize it," Ross Gerber, a Tesla shareholder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, told Reuters. "For now, for the next 24 months, Tesla has to sell EVs. Why aren't we focused on that?"



Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 218.82 -19.95 -8.36%

Musk has envisioned a "Cybertaxi" and an autonomous ride-hailing system for years.

Tesla’s Optimus robots also got some time in the spotlight at "We, Robot."

TESLA HALTS ORDERS FOR $61,000 CYBERTRUCK, CHEAPEST VERSION NOW $100,000

Earlier this month, the company reported its production across all its various models totaled nearly 469,800 for the third quarter. Its deliveries, meanwhile, were nearly 462,900.