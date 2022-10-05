Tesla to remove more vehicle sensors, replace them with Tesla Vision

Tesla said Tuesday that it will replace ultrasonic sensors from its vehicles starting this month.

The company said it removed radar from Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X starting in 2021. Since then, the automaker said incremental improvements have been made in both feature party and safety.

In most regions around the globe, Tesla said the models now rely on the camera-based Autopilot system Tesla Vision.

"Today, we are taking the next step in Tesla Vision by removing ultrasonic sensors (USS) from Model 3 and Model Y. We will continue this rollout with Model 3 and Model Y, globally, over the next few months, followed by Model S and Model X in 2023," it said.

Tesla said that Model 3 and Model Y with Tesla Vision have either maintained or improved their active safety ratings in the U.S. and Europe.

The models have reportedly performed better in pedestrian automatic emergency braking (AEB) intervention.

In addition to removing the USS, Tesla said it had simultaneously launched its vision-based occupancy network to replace the inputs generated by the sensors.

"With today’s software, this approach gives Autopilot high-definition spatial positioning, longer range visibility and ability to identify and differentiate between objects. As with many Tesla features, our occupancy network will continue to improve rapidly over time," it said.

For a short period of time, Tesla Vision vehicles not equipped with USS will be delivered with some temporarily limited or inactive features. Those features include Park Assist, Autopark, Summon and Smart Summon.

Once the features achieve "performance parity to today's vehicles," they will be restored via a series of over-the-air software updates.

"Given the incremental improvements already achieved with Tesla Vision, and our roadmap of future Autopilot improvements and abilities, we are confident that this is the best strategy for the future of Autopilot and the safety of our customers," Tesla added, noting in an FAQ section that crash safety ratings were not impacted by the transition.

The 12 sensors can be found on the front and rear bumpers of the vehicle.

At this time, Tesla does not plan to remove the functionality of ultrasonic sensors from its existing fleet.

According to Reuters, while Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said it can achieve full autonomy with cameras only, targets to roll out self-driving taxis have been missed.

Reuters contributed to this report.