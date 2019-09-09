Tesla driver sleeps as car speeds along Massachusetts highway, video appears to show

A man in the driver's seat of a Tesla appears to be fast asleep in video captured by another man driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

"Some guy literally asleep at the wheel on the Mass Pike (great place for it). Teslas are sick, I guess?" Randall captioned the video when he posted it to Twitter on Sunday.

The man was sleeping in broad daylight too — Randall told NBC10 Boston that he captured the video around 3 p.m.

"I kind of looked over and saw what I thought was somebody asleep at the wheel and I was like that can't be right, so I did a double take, looked over and sure enough this guy was just, head between his legs completely asleep,” driver Dakota Randall told NBC10. "It seemed like he had his cruise control on around like 55 to 60 miles per hour."

Randall tried honking to wake the driver up. The Tesla's passenger was asleep, too. He told NBC10 he is going to be checking whether other drivers on the road are awake now.

Tesla introduced its autopilot feature in 2014.

"Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous," the company's website reads.

FOX Business' inquiries to Tesla were not returned at the time of publication.

