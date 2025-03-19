Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Tesla
Published

Tesla being targeted with 'heinous violence,' White House says

Karoline Leavitt says Democrats were ‘big supporters of Tesla’ until Elon Musk voted for Donald Trump

close
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says Democrats were "big supporters of Tesla" until Elon Musk voted for Donald Trump. video

White House slams 'heinous violence' against Tesla, its employees

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says Democrats were "big supporters of Tesla" until Elon Musk voted for Donald Trump.

The White House condemned the "heinous violence" targeting Tesla car owners, dealerships and charging stations across the U.S., adding Wednesday they want to see Democrats denounce the acts. 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the remark after being asked by Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich to comment on a website that allegedly is trying to dox owners of Tesla vehicles. 

"I haven't seen that website, but we certainly think it's despicable -- the violence that has taken place against Tesla, the company, its employees, and also just Americans who have chosen to drive an electric vehicle. Many of them are Democrats, by the way," Leavitt said. 

"Democrats were big supporters of Tesla and of electric vehicles until Elon Musk decided to vote for Donald Trump. So we would like Democrats to also come out and condemn this heinous violence that we have seen," she added. "And I believe the attorney general has said she's investigating these incidents as acts of domestic terrorism." 

‘DOGEQUEST’ WEBSITE POSTS PURPORTED TESLA OWNERS’ PERSONAL INFORMATION ONLINE 

People protest against Elon Musk in California

People participate in a "Tesla Takedown" protest against Elon Musk outside a Tesla dealership in Pasadena, Calif., on March 8. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A website called "Dogequest" has posted what it claims is the personal information of Tesla owners across the United States, an apparent act of intimidation that comes in the wake of protests against Musk and his ties to President Trump. 

The website claims to "empower creative expressions of protest" through exposing the names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of Tesla owners, reported 404 Media, an investigative website that focuses on technology.  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 238.75 +13.44 +5.97%

The Dogequest site says it will remove the Tesla owners’ identifying information if they provide proof that they’ve sold their electric vehicles, according to the report. 

ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO TESLA VANDALISM 

People protest outside Tesla dealership in California

People protest against Tesla and Elon Musk outside of a Tesla dealership in Palo Alto, Calif., on March 8. (Reuters/Laure Andrillon / Reuters)

The information posted on the website has not been verified. Fox News Digital was unable to access the website after 404 Media posted its report on Tuesday. 

Tesla car owners, dealerships and charging stations have been targeted nationwide by protesters and vandals because of Elon Musk's involvement with the Trump administration and DOGE, which aims to slash wasteful spending and fraud within the federal government. 

Earlier this week, protesters struck an Oregon Tesla dealership, located 10 miles south of Portland, which was targeted by gunshots Thursday, damaging multiple cars and shattering windows, according to The Associated Press. 

Elon Musk and Donald Trump walking together

Then-President-elect Donald Trump walks with Elon Musk before attending a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket, in Brownsville, Texas, on Nov. 19, 2024 .  (Brandon Bell/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY / Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS        

Several Tesla charging stations have also been set on fire in Massachusetts. Seemingly non-violent rallies have also been held at Tesla dealerships in Michigan and New York City. 

Fox Business' Kristen Altus contributed to this report. 