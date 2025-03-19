Tesla being targeted with 'heinous violence,' White House says

The White House condemned the "heinous violence" targeting Tesla car owners, dealerships and charging stations across the U.S., adding Wednesday they want to see Democrats denounce the acts.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the remark after being asked by Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich to comment on a website that allegedly is trying to dox owners of Tesla vehicles.

"I haven't seen that website, but we certainly think it's despicable -- the violence that has taken place against Tesla, the company, its employees, and also just Americans who have chosen to drive an electric vehicle. Many of them are Democrats, by the way," Leavitt said.

"Democrats were big supporters of Tesla and of electric vehicles until Elon Musk decided to vote for Donald Trump. So we would like Democrats to also come out and condemn this heinous violence that we have seen," she added. "And I believe the attorney general has said she's investigating these incidents as acts of domestic terrorism."

‘DOGEQUEST’ WEBSITE POSTS PURPORTED TESLA OWNERS’ PERSONAL INFORMATION ONLINE

A website called "Dogequest" has posted what it claims is the personal information of Tesla owners across the United States, an apparent act of intimidation that comes in the wake of protests against Musk and his ties to President Trump.

The website claims to "empower creative expressions of protest" through exposing the names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of Tesla owners, reported 404 Media, an investigative website that focuses on technology.

The Dogequest site says it will remove the Tesla owners’ identifying information if they provide proof that they’ve sold their electric vehicles, according to the report.

ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO TESLA VANDALISM

The information posted on the website has not been verified. Fox News Digital was unable to access the website after 404 Media posted its report on Tuesday.

Tesla car owners, dealerships and charging stations have been targeted nationwide by protesters and vandals because of Elon Musk's involvement with the Trump administration and DOGE, which aims to slash wasteful spending and fraud within the federal government.

Earlier this week, protesters struck an Oregon Tesla dealership, located 10 miles south of Portland, which was targeted by gunshots Thursday, damaging multiple cars and shattering windows, according to The Associated Press.

Several Tesla charging stations have also been set on fire in Massachusetts. Seemingly non-violent rallies have also been held at Tesla dealerships in Michigan and New York City.

Fox Business' Kristen Altus contributed to this report.