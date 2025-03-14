AG Pam Bondi announces investigation into Tesla vandalism, threatens no-holds-barred criminal charges

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is laying down the law when it comes to a recent surge in alleged vandalism on Tesla cars, charging stations and dealerships.

"They are targeting Tesla dealerships, the stations where you charge a Tesla. They're vandalizing cars. I have already directed an investigation be opened to see, how is this being funded? Who is behind this, doing this?" Bondi said on "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

"We have people we're locking up on that."

Tesla car owners, dealerships and charging stations have been targeted nationwide by protesters and vandals because of Elon Musk's involvement with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to slash wasteful spending and fraud within the federal government.

On Saturday, protesters rallied outside Tesla dealerships, holding signs denouncing Musk and DOGE, including in Decatur, Georgia, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Earlier this week, protesters struck an Oregon Tesla dealership, located 10 miles south of Portland, which was targeted by gunshots Thursday, damaging multiple cars and shattering windows, according to the AP.

Several Tesla charging stations have also been set on fire in Massachusetts. Seemingly non-violent rallies have also been held at Tesla dealerships in Michigan and New York City.

Musk, who’s the founder and CEO of Tesla and now the face of DOGE, recently blamed left-wing billionaire George Soros, billionaire Democratic mega-donor and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and others, claiming they are bankrolling the destructive "protests."

"We have someone in jail right now from one of the dealerships. They threw a Molotov cocktail through a dealership. They're looking at up to 20 years in prison," Bondi revealed.

"So if you're going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything – you better watch out, because we're coming after you," the AG continued. "And if you're funding this, we're coming after you. We're going to find out who you are."

Musk’s Tesla has seen other troubles this week, with shares dropping roughly 32% in the last month. Its valuation saw a slight gain after President Donald Trump announced his commitment to buy a Tesla on the White House lawn Tuesday.

Other anti-Musk sentiments have been seen on Teslas, including bumper stickers reading, "I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy," and red, circular cancel symbols with Elon’s name in the middle.

Fox News’ Stepheny Price contributed to this report.