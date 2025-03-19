'Dogequest' website posts purported Tesla owners' personal information online

A website called "Dogequest" has posted what it claims is the personal information of Tesla owners across the United States, an apparent act of intimidation that comes in the wake of protests against Elon Musk and the billionaire's ties to President Donald Trump.

The website claims to "empower creative expressions of protest" through exposing the names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of Tesla owners, reported 404 Media, an investigative website that focuses on technology.

The Dogequest site says it will remove the Tesla owners’ identifying information if they provide proof that they’ve sold their electric vehicles, according to the report.

The report also says that the doxxing site includes a map that purportedly shows what it claims are the addresses of Tesla dealerships, the approximate locations of Tesla superchargers and the personal information of employees at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is led by Musk.

The information posted on the website has not been verified. Fox News Digital was unable to access the website after 404 Media posted its report on Tuesday.

Tesla car owners, dealerships and charging stations have been targeted nationwide by protesters and vandals because of Elon Musk's involvement with the Trump administration and DOGE, which aims to slash wasteful spending and fraud within the federal government.

Earlier this week, protesters struck an Oregon Tesla dealership, located 10 miles south of Portland, which was targeted by gunshots Thursday, damaging multiple cars and shattering windows, according to The Associated Press.

Several Tesla charging stations have also been set on fire in Massachusetts. Seemingly non-violent rallies have also been held at Tesla dealerships in Michigan and New York City.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said those taking part in the alleged vandalism on Tesla cars, charging stations and dealerships could face up to 20 years in prison.

"So if you're going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything – you better watch out, because we're coming after you," Bondi said Friday during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria. "And if you're funding this, we're coming after you. We're going to find out who you are."

