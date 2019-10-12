Technology for safer holiday travel

The holiday season is just around the corner – and so are the people who are looking to take advantage of your time away from home.

Continue Reading Below

I’ve run into a few tech products, though, that have proven to be great finds for when you choose to skip town.

WYZE CAM

It’s one of the least-expensive web cams you can use (between $20 and $30).They’re easy to set up around the house and provide a live look at your entryways to ensure things are locked up tight and no intruders are sneaking around. It’s also Alexa- and Google Assistant-compatible.

SANDISK MY PASSPORT DRIVE FOR TRAVEL

I’m not a big fan of storing your data on somebody else’s cloud. But you can secure your entire family’s data on one drive. You can easily import photos, videos, documents and more on this hard drive. With password protection, you can even import content from your social media onto it.

ADD-A-LOCK TRAVELING DOOR LOCK

You go into an Airbnb or a hotel, you can put this device over the lock while you’re inside to feel more secure (since there’s likely to be more than one key to the place). It slips into an existing door lock, and works on almost every standard door.

FLEXSAFE PORTABLE TRAVEL SAFE BY AQUAVAULT

This locks onto your lounge chair or even in your closet to secure your valuables as you travel. Don’t use the safe in your hotel room. Instead, feel confident your belongings aren’t going anywhere in this device.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE