Three easy ways to block robocalls fast

By FOXBusiness
Fox News correspondent David Spunt reports on the dangers of Medicare phone scams targeting the elderly.video

FCC warns of robocall Medicare scams

The FCC recently ruled in your favor in a 3- 2 vote allowing phone companies to block unwanted robocalls and spam texts.

Maybe it was the vocal majority who lodged some 215,000 complaints. While the regulator made a bold move in the right direction, however, it didn't force the phone companies to take action.

But regardless of whether the phone companies decide to help us all out by slamming the door on robocalls and text spam that we never asked to receive, there are some easy-to-follow steps and apps to help you get a handle on them.

WHEN YOU GET A ROBOCALL

1) Hang up 2) Interacting may only verify that the robocaller has found a sucker, which means your phone will ring even more often 3) Report the offending number listed on the Caller ID to the donotcall.gov site

BLOCK ROBOCALLS WITH APPS

If you use the following, see the associated app to help curb the annoying intrusions.

RoboKiller: Spam Call Blocker The app gets high scores but is not foolproof. It says it can reduce unwanted calls by over 90 percent in 30 days. Go for the free 7-day trial and if it works, then maybe it's worth the spend.  Android  |  iOS

Call Blocker-Blacklist

This app for Android phones lets you filter out unwanted callers. It works when you add an offending caller to a blacklist. (Get it here)

  • A good one is <strong>TrueCaller </strong>App for iOS (free)(<a href="https://www.truecaller.com/download" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Get it here</a>)
  • Close second pick is <strong>Hiya </strong>App (<a href="https://hiya.com/downloads" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Get it here</a>)

Nomorobo App – If you get your home phone through any variety of internet phone services, unlike the hard wire from the phone company, you're in luck with an app that can keep robocalls from getting through.  So far, Nomorobo has taken criticism for not being as updated as it could be.  (Get it here)

IPHONE TRICK TO BLOCK CALLER

Change your Phone Settings to block calls:

STEP 1 On an IPhone, tap the Info icon next to the contact or phone number you want to block

STEP 2 Scroll to bottom of info screen and tap “Block this Caller”

STEP 3 Tap “Block Contact”

ACTIVATE FREE ANTI-SPAM AND ROBOCALL-BLOCKING FROM YOUR WIRELESS CARRIER

AT&T CALL PROTECT: https://www.att.com/features/security-apps.html

VERIZON CALL FILTER: https://www.verizonwireless.com/support/knowledge-base-217615/

T-MOBILE CALL PROTECTION: https://www.t-mobile.com/resources/call-protection

SPRINT: Use My Sprint app

