Take a look at Tesla’s first-ever Model 3 sedans made in China
Carmaker Tesla has unveiled its first vehicles made in China.
Assembled in the brand-new $2 million Shanghai Gigafactory, the Tesla Model 3 sedans sport sheen blue paint jobs along with Tesla’s brand name in Chinese characters.
The cars start at around $50,000.
According to Bloomberg, the plant mostly produces cars in small quantities and Tesla is working with local authorities to obtain manufacturing certification by the end of the year.
Some believe this move marks a milestone for Elon Musk’s company as it prepares to launch sales of the electric sedans in China, the world’s largest auto market.
Early this month, the Model 3 was approved by New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission as one of a handful of cars, vans and SUVs permitted to run as a yellow cab.
Tesla’s stock is up 4 percent on the year and another 4 percent year-to-date.