Tesla's Model 3 sedan was approved in New York — but you can’t drive it unless you’re a cabbie

The long-awaited Tesla Model 3 sedan was approved by New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission. But motorists can’t legally drive it unless they’re a cabbie.

The car, Telsa’s first all-electric model, has only been approved for cab use and as a for-hire vehicle. And there’s a limit on the number of existing medallions in the city.

This isn’t the first time Tesla cars will be used as taxis. An Ohio firm added 10 Model 3s to their fleet in 2018. And a Tesla cab in Canada has been running since 2014.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has promised to launch a network of a million autonomous taxis by 2020. the company's stock is up five percent on the year, according to Marketwatch.

