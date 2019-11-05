Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla's Model 3 sedan was approved in New York — but you can’t drive it unless you’re a cabbie

By FOXBusiness
close
Production is expected to begin by the summer of 2020.video

Tesla's Model Y ahead of schedule

Production is expected to begin by the summer of 2020.

The long-awaited Tesla Model 3 sedan was approved by New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission. But motorists can’t legally drive it unless they’re a cabbie.

Continue Reading Below

The car, Telsa’s first all-electric model, has only been approved for cab use and as a for-hire vehicle. And there’s a limit on the number of existing medallions in the city.

FORD TO KILL FORD FLEX SPORTS-UTILITY CAR, LAY OFF 450 WORKERS

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.317.22-0.25-0.08%

This isn’t the first time Tesla cars will be used as taxis. An Ohio firm added 10   Model 3s to their fleet in 2018. And a Tesla cab in Canada has been running since 2014.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has promised to launch a network of a million autonomous taxis by 2020. the company's stock is up five percent on the year, according to Marketwatch.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS