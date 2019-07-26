T-Mobile-Sprint deal a big win for rural America: FCC commissioner

The T-Mobile-Sprint merger will accelerate the U.S.’s 5G buildout, which in turn will benefit rural America, according to FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr.

“By combining Sprint and T-Mobile we can get accelerated 5G build to 99 percent of Americans,” he told FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino on “The Claman Countdown.” "And getting that degree of build-out across the country is something that was a real challenge outside of this transaction.”

The Department of Justice on Friday approved the massive $26 billion merger, pushing forward the combination of America’s third- and fourth-largest wireless providers.

Carr said the two companies separately wouldn’t have been able to help the U.S. expand its 5G networks.

“A stand-alone Sprint, a stand-alone T-Mobile, didn’t have necessarily the spectrum holding combination or the investment capacity to do that. And that’s why this entire deal is a big win for rural America,” he said.

In April, President Trump emphasized the importance of 5G during an event at the White House.

“The race to 5G is on and America must win,” Trump said.

Carr said the approval of the merger was a major win for the Trump administration and their goal to win the 5G race.

“Today is a good win for the U.S. in terms of our leadership in 5G. 5G has been a top priority for me at the FCC, but also for the Trump administration, it’s a great job story and great for our economy. So good day for U.S. leadership today.”