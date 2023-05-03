Stuart Varney: Don't let the 'dead hand of government' destroy AI innovation

During his "My Take," Wednesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney warned against the Biden administration regulating artificial intelligence development, arguing bureaucrats do not make good innovators and the brand-new technology is better off in the hands of Microsoft and Google.

STUART VARNEY: Vice President Harris sits down with the CEOs of the four companies which currently dominate artificial intelligence; Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

This brings together two issues. What to do with AI, and what to do with the vice president, now that she's been confirmed on Biden's re-election ticket.

Interesting that the meeting takes place, right before the lifting of Title 42. Harris was an unsuccessful border czar. The AI meeting is a convenient distraction.

A source told FOX Business it's all part of her "rebranding." Elevate the 58-year-old VP to offset concerns over the 80-year-old president.

Does the vice president offset your concerns over Biden's age? That's not what every poll tells us.

The natural inclination of this administration is to reach for control. To regulate. So the bureaucrats take over from the entrepreneurs and stick the dead hand of government into a brand-new technology.

The invitation to the executives says, "Companies like yours must make sure their products are safe before making them available to the public."

Ok, but that sounds an awful lot like that call for a pause on AI development. That's the ultimate regulation. Stop what you're doing. Unfortunately, the bad guys will not stop what they're doing.

I think we should go the other way. Don't pause AI development, because you can't.

Don't turn the business over to government bureaucrats, because bureaucrats don't make good innovators.

Let Microsoft, Google, and others compete to develop the best products. AI is dominated by America. Let's keep it that way.

