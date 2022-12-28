Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS

Why SCOTUS' Title 42 ruling is 'so monumental' right now: Fmr acting ICE director

Biden administration 'taking down' tools to secure the border has resulted in 'largest surge'

close
Former U.S. Border Patrol Chief Ronald Vitiello discusses the Supreme Court's ruling on Title 42, the backlog on asylum claims, and the impact of the Texas National Guard on the border. video

Biden admin 'schizophrenic' over Title 42: Ronald Vitiello

Former U.S. Border Patrol Chief Ronald Vitiello discusses the Supreme Court's ruling on Title 42, the backlog on asylum claims, and the impact of the Texas National Guard on the border.

Former acting ICE director Ronald Vitiello joined ‘Mornings with Maria,’ Wednesday, to discuss the impact of the Supreme Court's ruling on Title 42, stating that it was ‘monumental' following the Biden administration's measures to 'take down the tools' that were previously in place to prevent unmanageable migrant surges at the southern border. 

RONALD VITIELLO: The reason that Title 42 and this decision is so monumental is because this administration took down the tools that abated the last surge right when this president took over. We had 40-year lows in activity on our southwest border. And in less than 24 months, we have the largest surge in the southwest border that we've ever seen.

ARIZONA BUSINESS OWNER ON MAJOR SMUGGLING CORRIDOR SLAMS BIDEN ADMIN FOR BORDER CRISIS: ‘NO CONFIDENCE AT ALL

This administration took down the tools that allowed the Border Patrol to control what activity was coming across that border… Under the migrant protection protocols, people would come in, they would claim asylum, they would be given their due process, but have to wait in Mexico for their hearings. What's happening now is people are being put through the system, and they're allowed to wait in the United States for their hearings. And so the mandate has been so far, let's process more, let's process faster, which encourages more people to come, because more processing and more releases, encourage people to be here. 

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS GO

close
Townhall.com editor Katie Pavlich and former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley call out the Biden administration's response to the border crisis on 'Kudlow.' video

White House will use upholding Title 42 as an excuse: Katie Pavlich

Townhall.com editor Katie Pavlich and former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley call out the Biden administration's response to the border crisis on 'Kudlow.'