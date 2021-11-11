Expand / Collapse search
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft successfully docks at International Space Station with four astronauts onboard

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, as well as European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, will spend six months at the ISS

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station on Thursday evening, less than 24 hours after it launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. 

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, as well as European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, will spend six months at the ISS conducting scientific research and monitoring the space station. 

Astronauts, from left, Tom Marshburn, Matthias Maurer, of Germany, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron wave as they leave the Operations and Checkout building for a trip to Launch Pad 39-A Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The four astronauts are scheduled to fly on SpaceX's Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The spacecraft will dock autonomously to the station’s Harmony module before the astronauts enter the ISS. 

The Dragon spacecraft first laid eyes on the ISS around 3:45 p.m. and was given a "go" to approach the station at 4:42 p.m. 

Once the spacecraft docks, the astronauts are planning to open the hatch at 8:10 p.m., followed by a welcome ceremony at roughly 8:45 p.m. 

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The launch was supposed to occur nearly two weeks ago, but was delayed by bad weather and an undisclosed medical problem with a crew member. 

Wednesday's launch carried the 600th person to ever reach orbit and comes just days after SpaceX returned four astronauts to Earth on Monday, bringing an end to a 200-day mission at the space station. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 