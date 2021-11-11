SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft successfully docks at International Space Station with four astronauts onboard

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station on Thursday evening, less than 24 hours after it launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, as well as European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, will spend six months at the ISS conducting scientific research and monitoring the space station.

The spacecraft will dock autonomously to the station’s Harmony module before the astronauts enter the ISS.

The Dragon spacecraft first laid eyes on the ISS around 3:45 p.m. and was given a "go" to approach the station at 4:42 p.m.

Once the spacecraft docks, the astronauts are planning to open the hatch at 8:10 p.m., followed by a welcome ceremony at roughly 8:45 p.m.

The launch was supposed to occur nearly two weeks ago, but was delayed by bad weather and an undisclosed medical problem with a crew member.

Wednesday's launch carried the 600th person to ever reach orbit and comes just days after SpaceX returned four astronauts to Earth on Monday, bringing an end to a 200-day mission at the space station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.