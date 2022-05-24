SpaceX launches Starlink for RVs

SpaceX has launched its Starlink satellite internet service for recreational vehicles (RV), campers and other large vehicles.

ELON MUSK SAYS HE DOESN'T USE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; SPACEX PRESIDENT DEFENDS HIM OVER SEXUAL ASSAULT CLAIM

Starlink for RVs is ideal for camping and other activities in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable. Starlink for RVs can be paused and un-paused at any time and is billed in one-month increments, allowing users to customize their service to their individual travel needs.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk noted that Starlink's antenna is "too big" for cars.

Starlink, which is currently available in 32 countries, charges $110 per month for its standard service and $500 per month for business service . The Starlink kit costs $549 for deposit holders and $599 for new orders.

In addition, SpaceX introduced a new $25 per month portability fee, which allows customers to temporarily move their Starlink dish anywhere within the same continent where active coverage is available. Starlink for RV customers will pay $135 for service.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

SpaceX warns that its network resources are "always de-prioritized" for Starlink for RVs users compared to other Starlink services, resulting in degraded service and slower speeds in congested areas and during peak hours. Stated speeds and uninterrupted use of Starlink's services are not guaranteed.

Starlink for RV customers can expect average download speeds of 50 to 250 megabits per second (Mbps), upload speeds of 10 to 20 Mbps, and latency, or the time it takes to send data from one point to the next, of 20 to 40 milliseconds. During times of high usage in congested areas, Starlink for RV customers can expect download speeds of 5 to 100 Mbps and upload speeds of 1 to 10 Mbps. Starlink has no data caps.

At this time, there is no waitlist for Starlink for RVs in areas where coverage is available.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In March 2021, SpaceX sought regulatory approval from the Federal Communications Commission to install Starlink on moving vehicles, including aircraft, ships, large trucks and RVs.

The company recently announced plans for in-flight Wi-Fi partnerships with Hawaiian Airlines and semi-private air carrier JSX. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian also told the Wall Street Journal that the company was currently testing Starlink for future flights.

SpaceX, which does not currently support Starlink use in motion, warns that doing so at this time will void the limited warranty of customers' kits.

Over 2,000 Starlink satellites have been launched into orbit by SpaceX to date. The constellation is currently authorized for a total of 4,408 satellites, all in orbits at around 550 kilometers (about 342 miles). In February, Musk said Starlink has over 250,000 terminals in operation.