SpaceX unveils 'Starlink Premium' satellite internet service tier

SpaceX has launched a new ‘premium’ tier for its Starlink satellite internet service.

According to the company's website, Starlink Premium has more than double the antenna capability of Starlink's basic service and is focused on "small offices, storefronts, and super users across the globe." It is also designed to handle "extreme weather conditions," such as snow, rain and lightning.

Starlink Premium requires a $500 refundable deposit and charges a $2,500 fee for hardware and $500 per month service fee. Premium deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022. In comparison, Starlink's basic service, which launched in October 2020, requires a $99 refundable deposit, $499 hardware fee and $99 per month service fee.

Every basic and premium Starlink kit includes a satellite dish, WiFi router, power supply, cables and a base mount.

Starlink advertises that premium users can expect download speeds of 150 to 500 megabits per second (Mbps) and latency, or the time it takes to send data from one point to the next, of 20 to 40 milliseconds. Meanwhile, basic service is expected to offer download speeds of 50 to 250 Mbps, upload speeds of 10 to 20 Mbps and latency of 20 to 40 milliseconds.

Starlink says that both basic and premium services currently have no data caps and that premium customers will receive priority 24/7 support.

The premium tier comes as Starlink has over 145,000 users in 25 countries as of January and has launched nearly 1,900 satellites into orbit to date.