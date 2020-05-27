Historic SpaceX NASA launch delayed by weather

SpaceX delayed its historic astronaut launch that was set for Wednesday afternoon due to unfavorable weather conditions, the company announced.

The next launch attempt will be on Saturday. The rocket will be carrying a Dragon capsule with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken from the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida, to the International Space Station.

Tropical Storm Bertha has soaked Florida for the past week, and while the bad weather has since started heading north toward the Carolinas, it did not taper off fast enough for SpaceX to follow through on plans to launch at 4:33 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The rescheduled launch will be the first in Florida in nine years with astronauts on board and a first for a private company.

Forecasters initially put the odds of acceptable launch weather at 40 percent. But that did not include the conditions all the way up the U.S. and Canadian coasts and across the sea to Ireland — a complicated mix of measurements unique to the Dragon crew capsule.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

