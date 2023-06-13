SpaceX hires 14-year-old as software engineer

SpaceX is hiring a "child prodigy" to work as a software engineer after he graduated from college eight years early.

Kairan Quazi, 14, is graduating from Santa Clara University this week and has already secured a job at the prestigious spaceship manufacturer.

"Next stop... SpaceX!!!" the teenager wrote in a post to social media announcing his new job. "I accepted a position as Software Engineer at one of the coolest companies on the planet!"

ELON MUSK JOKES ABOUT NEW POSITION AT TWITTER: 'VP OF WITCHCRAFT & PROPAGANDA'

Quazi included screenshots of the email he received officially offering him the position. He also posted photos of himself in SpaceX apparel.

"Thank you everyone for continuing to follow my crazy journey!" Quazi added.

The teen thanked SpaceX for being "one of the rare companies that did not use [his] age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability."

SPACEX'S STARLINK AWARDED PENTAGON CONTRACT FOR SUPPLYING SATELLITES TO UKRAINE

SpaceX, founded by Twitter owner and Tesla founder Elon Musk, is one of the most successful private space travel companies in the world.

The company secured a contract with the Department of Defense earlier this month to provide communication satellite services for use in Ukraine.

"We continue to work with a range of global partners to ensure Ukraine has the resilient satellite and communication capabilities they need," the Pentagon said in a statement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Satellite communications constitute a vital layer in Ukraine's overall communications network and the department contracts with Starlink for services of this type," the Pentagon added.