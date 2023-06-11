Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk jokes about new position at Twitter: 'VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda'

Musk appeared to reference a spat between Megan Fox and commentator Robby Starbuck

Michael Shellenberger, one of the journalists involved in 'The Twitter Files,' discusses the platform's openness and transparency and explains why it is 'here to stay' on 'The Evening Edit.' video

NPR leaving Twitter after being labeled 'government funded' media

Twitter chief Elon Musk joked in a tweet about hiring a new propaganda-related position at Twitter on Sunday.

"Looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda," Musk jested in the tweet. As of Sunday evening, it has been viewed by at least 8 million people.

Musk appeared to reference Megan Fox, who recently joked about performing witchcraft outside of conservative commentator Robby Starbuck's house. Starbuck had criticized how Fox's young sons were photographed with long hairstyles and wearing feminine clothing, calling it child abuse.

A Twitter user said that Fox was "bad at propaganda," to which Musk responded: "Nobody is perfect."

ELON MUSK PASSES THE TWITTER CEO TORCH TO LINDA YACCARINO

Elon Musk smiling

SpaceX, Twitter and electric carmaker Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets with France's President at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on May 15, 2023.  (MICHEL EULER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk also responded to remarks made by Icelandic entrepreneur Haraldur Thorleifsson. Thorleifsson posted that facts and morality no longer exist in the United States.

"A lot of people on the left don’t seem to realize that the US is living in a post-truth, post-reason, post-ethics world," Thorleifsson argued. "Reality doesn’t matter anymore, right and wrong don’t matter, facts are no longer a thing."

"It’s all gone. Act accordingly," he added.

TWITTER’S MARKET VALUE HAS FALLEN TO ONE-THIRD OF ELON MUSK’S PURCHASE PRICE: FIDELITY

Elon Musk waving

Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building on January 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"That’s why I’m looking for a VP of Propaganda (and Witchcraft)!" Musk shot back.

Twitter is no stranger to leadership changes in recent months. Musk resigned as CEO earlier this spring and passed the torch to Linda Yaccarino, a former advertising executive at NBCUniversal.

A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices

A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File / AP Newsroom)

Musk began leading the company as CEO in 2022 after acquiring it for $44 billion. He stepped down last month and continued working as its chief technology officer.

Fox Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.