"Space hotel" in development set for 2025 completion

As early as 2025, you could be renting a room in an outerspace "space hotel" that will orbit the earth in an interstellar space station.

The private company developing this radical "space hotel," the Gateway Foundation, have set a 2025 date for "the first spaceport," otherwise known as the Von Braun Rotating Space Station.

The "space hotel" will hold scientists who will be conducting research on the interstellar vessel and tourists interested in an outerspace vacation.

"The inspiration behind it [this space station] really comes from watching science fiction over the last 50 years and seeing how mankind has had this dream of starship culture," the lead architect of this space station Timothy Alatorre told Space.com.

"I think it started really with 'Star Trek' and then 'Star Wars,' and [with] this concept of large groups of people living in space and having their own commerce, their own industry and their own culture, as it were," Alatorre added.

The rotating "space hotel" will utilize artificial gravity in most parts of the spacecraft, however Space.com reports than sections of the craft will be gravity-free, allowing tourists to experience the weightlessness of outerspace for themselves.

The space station is set to include everything from bars and restaurants to concerts and art programs on board for passengers, with Alatorre telling the website "We do hope, though, that people take the time to be inspired, to write music, to paint, to take part in the arts."

While officials at the Gateway Foundation admitted that the "space hotel" might not be in space by the ambitious 2025 timeframe, the main structure of the interstellar station should be finished by then.

"We expect the operation to begin in 2025, the full station will be built out and completed by 2027. … Once the station's fully operational, our hope, our goal and our objective is to have the station available for the average person," Alatorre told the website. "So, a family or an individual could save up reasonably … and be able to have enough money to visit space and have that experience. … It would be something that would be within reach."

"Once or twice a week, we would have new people coming up, and they would be able to spend a couple days or a couple weeks."

According to the Gateway Foundation's website, "the Von Braun Station will be a rotating space station designed to produce varying levels of artificial gravity by increasing or decreasing the rate of rotation. The station will be designed from the start to accommodate both national space agencies conducting low gravity research and space tourists who want to experience life on a large space station with the comfort of low gravity and the feel of a nice hotel."