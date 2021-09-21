Space Force unveils its Guardians Ideal to fine-tune hiring

The U.S. Space Force is rolling out a set of new talent management processes it says will help avoid the bureaucratic bottlenecks that so often plague federal agencies, and improve both the hiring and retention of personnel, known in the service as guardians.

Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond unveiled on Monday the Guardian Ideal, which the newest branch of the U.S. military said is "the Space Force’s foundational document outlining the service’s boundary-pushing, innovative approach to talent management, from accession to development, and it combines aspirations with actions and milestones."

"The current human resource information architectures across most of the Department of Defense are aging, disjointed, and incapable of meeting the needs of an agile and digitally capable force," the Guardian Ideal states in a section describing its new talent operations platform. "To fully adopt the new talent management concept, the Space Force requires a scalable, cloudbased, and secure platform where members at all levels can access necessary and appropriate information, conduct real-time analysis, and use visualization and decision-making tools."

It goes on to say, "This digitally enabled decision transparency and feedback at all levels will bolster a sense of inclusion, accountability, and trust."

As part of its drive in utilizing the latest technologies, the Space Force is also implementing a series of automated processes, explaining that "in terms of human resources and talent management, this means the use of robotic process automation (RPA) and data analytic tools and technology, as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning."

"We’re taking a bold approach to developing our Guardians, both military and civilians, to build a highly-skilled, unified, and inclusive force," said Patricia Mulcahy, Space Force deputy chief of space operations for human capital. "We’ve set the conditions for a culture in which individuals are empowered and feel valued, and where high-performing teams can thrive."

The Space Force says it is centralizing its talent management operations in an Enterprise Talent Management Office, and also developing "an organizational concept to maximize opportunities for full and part-time Guardians."

The military branch is also making diversity in its ranks a top priority.

"One of our primary focus areas is to reflect as closely as possible the nation we serve, a uniquely American blend of diverse perspectives, cultures, ethnicities, and experiences," the new Guardian Ideal reads. "We are committed to recruiting and retaining that diverse force, to include improving outreach to populations from underrepresented communities."

"Caring for Guardians and their loved ones will never be one thing, but all things," Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger Towberman said in a statement announcing the new systems. "We exist in an ecosystem and our focus will be to always remember the interconnected and interdependent relationship of those things. The Guardian Ideal matters because Guardians matter. They are the weapon system."