SoftBank selling off most of its Alibaba stake: report





SoftBank is reportedly selling almost all of its remaining shares in Alibaba, limiting its exposure to China and raising cash as its tech investments take a hit in a market downturn.

The Japanese group has sold about $7.2 billion worth of Alibaba shares this year, after selling a record $29 billion last year, according to the Financial Times.

The sale will eventually cut SoftBank’s stake to just 3.8%, according to regulatory filings.

The Japanese investor, led by billionaire founder Masayoshi Son, once owned as much as 34% of Alibaba.

At the end of February, SoftBank had only 98 million shares of Alibaba left to sell, according to the FT’s estimates.

The move by Softbank comes as the company plans a major listing of UK chip designer Arm as it seeks to recover from a series of failed investments and unprecedented losses.

The longtime investor is pulling back from Alibaba as the tech company is in the midst of a reorganization preparing to split into six separate entities.

Son bought into Alibaba more than two decades ago with a $20 million investment after meeting founder Jack Ma.

Ma’s history of speaking his mind turned into a liability in October 2020 when he criticized China’s state-owned banks at a financial summit in Shanghai.

Beijing then suspended the blockbuster IPO of Alibaba’s sister company Ant, as President Xi Jinping launched a campaign to rein in the country’s tech groups.

Since then, Alibaba’s share price has fallen 70%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BAB INVESCO EXCHANGE TRADED FD TR II TAXABLE MUN BD ETF 27.02 -0.01 -0.06%

Alibaba shares closed in New York on Wednesday at $93.84.

They once traded at $317 per share.