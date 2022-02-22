Outages at Slack, other websites paralyze businesses

Several websites, including workplace messaging service Slack, were hit with outages Tuesday morning, stalling businesses across the country.

Slack, owned by Salesforce, first announced the issue on its status page at 9:25 a.m. EST, acknowledging that the platform was not loading for some users and that the company was "looking into the cause."

The firm continued to post updates for two hours, and posted at 11:24 a.m. that some customers were still unable to access the service. Shortly after noon, the company said there were "signs of improvement" and urged customers to try to reload the tool.

Service outage tracking site Down Detector indicated a spike in outage reports for Amazon Web Services along with Slack, Github and Netsuite. Walmart and Peloton's websites also appeared to experience outages at the same time but appeared to be subsiding.

AWS's status dashboard did not show any outages as of 12:20 EST, and Amazon confirmed to FOX Business that the company was "not seeing any problems originating with AWS services."

This is a developing story and will be updated.