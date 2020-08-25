Singapore gets world’s first floating Apple Store

Singapore is now home to the world's first floating Apple retail store.

Although the iPhone-maker's global retail network has been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, the company has not stopped indulging in its conic branding.

The shop, located on the city-state’s waterfront and known officially as Apple Marina Bay Sands, is part of the luxury hotel and resort of the same name.

It is Singapore's third Apple Store. According to The Verge, Orchard Road opened as its first in 2017 and Apple Jewel Changi Airport was unveiled in 2019. The store is Apple's 512th retail shop.

Although not a lot is known about how the interior is constructed, it is reportedly opening soon.

"Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions," the store's official webpage reads. "We can’t wait to see where your imagination takes you."

Additionally, MacRumors tweeted a new teaser video for the store's opening on Monday that included a custom graphic seemingly mimicking the orb-like building's nighttime design.

On Sunday, 9to5Mac published marketing images with blurbs promoting what is referred to as "the lantern on the bay.”

While the store reflects the towering skyline from its glass panels during the day, it's designed to evoke the soft light of traditional lanterns carried during Singapore’s Mid-Autumn Festival at night, one slide read.

Health and safety measures at the store will be identical to those at other locations, following sanitation requirements, limiting store occupancy and requiring masks as the pandemic continues, the company said.

Singapore has fared better during the pandemic than other regions in East Asia. Its total confirmed cases have surpassed just 56,000 -- with both current infections and discharged patients included -- and there have been only 27 deaths.