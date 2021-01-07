Shopify closes websites associated with Trump following riots

Shopify has closed websites associated with President Trump following the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The website, Trumpstore.com was listed as "unavailable" on Thursday. Ontario-based Shopify helps small businesses set up e-commerce platforms and point-of-sale systems. As of June 2019, more than 1 million small businesses used its platform in more than 175 countries.

FOX Business has reached out to the company with a request for comment for this story.

Shares of Shopify were higher on Thursday, gaining 4.8% to $1,139, in line with the broader market rally.

On Wednesday, rioters breached the U.S. Capitol to protest the results of the U.S. presidential elections. The riots have resulted in four deaths and the arrests of at least 70 people, Washington D.C. police said.

