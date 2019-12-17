Segway-Ninebot to debut new scooters and mopeds at CES

Segway-Ninebot is elevating its lineup of electric vehicles right before the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next month. A scooter and moped will be the new additions joining Segway’s versatile Ninebot series, according to a report from The Verge on Tuesday.

The Ninebot eScooter intends to push the envelope as a long-range vehicle that can reach between 31 and 62 miles-per-hour depending on which version is purchased. Customers will be able to choose from five different models, including the E80C, E90, E100, E125 and E200P.

These models are also equipped with distinct batteries that provide the scooters different travel ranges. The E80C is reported to have a lead-acid battery that can reach a maximum range of 56 miles while the rest have lithium-ion batteries that can reach farther distances – 62 miles and above.

Other useful features include an in-seat trunk, an intelligent light sensor, app connectivity and water resistance.

The Ninebot eMoped is reported to have similar characteristics to the eScooter, but it will have few versions to choose from along with lesser max speeds and travel ranges. In total, there will be three mopeds, each equipped with a lithium-ion battery that can reach up to 24, 37 and 46 miles respectively, according to the report.

Additionally, the eMoped will feature a digital dashboard, two operating buttons and a braking system with both front disc and rear drum brakes, as mentioned in a separate press release.

Customers can choose from 100,000 body panel colors and seat cushion options when purchasing an eScooter or eMoped.

Moreover, both vehicles will be on display during CES, according to The Verge.

Segway-Ninebot teased two “concept scooters” as well with the announcement of the eScooter and eMoped. The Segway APEX was presented as an electric motorcycle while the Ninebot eScooter T was presented as a self-balancing and semi-automatic electric scooter. Unfortunately, these concepts will not be hitting the market anytime soon.

Since being acquired by the Beijing-based robotics startup Ninebot in April 2015, Segway Inc. has modernized with innovated kick scooters, go-karts, dirt bikes and more.

Although Segway-Ninebot has reached many strides within four years, the company will have to compete with established scooter manufacturers in Asia. Niu is China’s largest electric scooter producer while Taiwan’s emerging companies Gogoro, Kymco and others are expanding the business into global markets. Even Japan’s motor giants Honda and Yamaha have dabbled in the electric scooter market.

As a private company, Segway-Ninebot is not obligated to release its earnings. Still, the global electric scooter market was valued at $17.43 billion in 2018 – $13.14 billion of which was driven by the Asia Pacific market, according to consulting firm Grand View Research. The company has forecasted that increased demand will help the global market reach $41.98 billion by 2030.