Samsung’s Galaxy S10: Here are top features of the smart phone

Being in the smartphone game for over a decade has allowed Samsung to push the boundaries of what these mobile devices can do.

Continue Reading Below

This includes the Samsung Galaxy S10 and its entry-level S10e and gargantuan S10+ models. From its improved AMOLED display, built-in waterproofing and optional 5G connectivity, the Galaxy S10 remains a highly sought-after phone.

Here are five standout features that Samsung Galaxy owners get to enjoy from the latest flagship.

Image 1 of 2

Massive storage space and RAM

The Galaxy S10 lineup is as close as users can get to having a pocket-sized computer. The Galaxy S10e can provide a capacity up to 256GB while the Galaxy S10 provides up to 512GB and the Galaxy S10+ provides up to 1TB. Additional storage with the integrated microSD slot can expand these phones further with up to 512GB. For fast performance, the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 offers up to 8GB of RAM while the premium Galaxy S10+ offers up to 12GB.

AI App Prediction

Unlike previous models, the Galaxy S10 has been built with artificial intelligence features for streamlined app use. The technology monitors and learns user habits so the phone can operate frequently accessed apps in the background. When not in use for extended periods, the phone will close background apps and save battery life.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

3D AR Emoji 2.0

When Apple came out with its Animoji feature, customers were quick to turn themselves into emojis. Samsung implemented a similar feature with its 3D AR Emoji, which it also improved upon with the release of the Galaxy S10 with 3D AR Emoji 2.0. With the phone’s built-in dual cameras, users can transform their face into a lifelike emoji and edit the animation to match their likeness.

Three-camera setup

Even before Apple introduced its three-rear-camera setup to the world, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ users were treated to the photography-friendly trifecta. Its 12MP telephoto lens provides a 3x optical zoom while the 12MP wide-angle lens captures detailed landscapes and the 16MP ultra-wide lens provides greater depth of field.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Wireless charging

Galaxy S10 users get to walk around tether-free with the phone’s integrated Wireless PowerShare technology, which allows it to convert existing battery power into a mobile Qi charger for wireless accessories, including earbuds and speakers. The Galaxy S10 is also equipped with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for speedy power-ups.