These are America’s favorite and least favorite mobile phones and wireless companies, survey says

A new survey found which smartphone reigned supreme in America. It also determined the favored wireless companies and the least favorite telephone service providers.

The report by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Service and Cellular Telephone Report based its results from interviews with more than 19,000 customers between the months of April 2018 and March 2019. The analysis found customer satisfaction with their wireless service provider was up 1.4 percent to a score of 75 out of 100.

The analysis discovered that T-Mobile led the way in customer satisfaction and received a score of 76 out of 100. Meanwhile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon both tied for second at 74 points while Sprint came in last with 65 points.

In the network quality category, Verizon was the winner with a score of 80. AT&T was second with 78 while Sprint came in last at 72. T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular tied with a score of 77.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was named America's favorite smartphone. (Samsung)

Meanwhile, for those who use prepaid cellphone services, Cricket Wireless, which is part of AT&T’s prepaid portfolio, came in first with customer satisfaction at a score of 77. Boost Mobile came in last with a score of 74.

The country’s favorite smartphone was the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with a score of 86. Following the Galaxy Note 9 was another Samsung product, the Galaxy J7 Prime, the Galaxy S8+ and then Apple’s iPhone 8 plus. The list was dominated by Apple and Samsung products except Motorola’s Moto G phone which came in seventh with a score of 83.

Customers were satisfied with how easy it is to text on smartphones while battery life on the device remained the lowest scoring aspect of the gadgets.