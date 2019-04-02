Samsung Galaxy S10 5G release date revealed, but there's a catch for US customers

Samsung has revealed when its first-ever 5G smartphone will first hit stores, but U.S. customers will have to wait a while to buy the new hardware.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be available in South Korea starting on April 5 in majestic black, royal gold or crown silver colors, the company said in a press release. The phone’s launch “will expand to additional markets after,” but Samsung did not provide a definitive timeline for when the Galaxy S10 will be available in the United States.

“We are at the beginning of a new era where the incredible speed and connectivity of 5G becomes a reality, bringing the world closer to Samsung’s vision of connected living,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “We are proud of the work we’ve accomplished to bring our first 5G smartphone to market and look forward to bringing it to everyone around the world in the coming year.”

Samsung has yet to officially announce pricing for the Galaxy S10 5G. However, based on pricing for the South Korea launch, the phone’s base model could cost more than $1,200, according to BGR.

The Galaxy S10 5G has a 6.7-inch HD screen, six different cameras and wireless charging, among other features.

Aside from the new version of its flagship Galaxy smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is set to hit stores later this month. The foldable device has a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display that can fold down to a 4.6-inch, pocket-sized configuration.