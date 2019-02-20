South Korean electronics giant Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the “Galaxy Fold,” a foldable device that functions as a cross between a smartphone and a tablet.

Continue Reading Below

The device features a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which can fold down to a 4.6-inch configuration capable of fitting into a pocket. The “Galaxy Fold” took Samsung eight years to develop and will be the most expensive phone in the company’s portfolio. It also falls into the same pricey category as Apple's iPhone X which retails around $1,000.

“Today, Samsung is writing the next chapter in mobile innovation history by changing what’s possible in a smartphone. Galaxy Fold introduces a completely new category that unlocks new capabilities never seen before with our Infinity Flex Display.” Samsung executive DJ Koh, who oversees the company’s smartphone division, said in a press release. “We created Galaxy Fold for those that want to experience what a premium foldable device can do, beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

FOX Business breaks down key facts to know about Samsung’s latest innovation below.

Steep price tag

The base model of the Samsung Galaxy Fold costs $1,980, making it one of the most expensive smartphones on the market today. Models with additional features will carry an even steeper price tag.

DJ Koh, Samsung President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications, holds up the new Galaxy Fold smartphone during an event Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in San Francisco. Samsung is hailing the 10th anniversary of its first smartphone with three new mode (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Expand

Release date

The Galaxy Fold is expected to hit stores on April 26.

Multitask-friendly

When fully unfolded, the Galaxy Fold is capable of running three apps simultaneously on its main display, including mainstays such as YouTube and Microsoft Office. The apps while remain functional even if the user decides to fold or unfold the phone while using them.

Features of the new Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone are displayed during an event Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in San Francisco. Samsung is hailing the 10th anniversary of its first smartphone with three new models that seem unlikely to reverse a sales s (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Expand

Specs

The Galaxy Fold has six cameras – three on the back, two on the inside and one on its front. The device has 12 GB of RAM capable of “PC-like performance,” 512 GB of storage, wireless charging capabilities and a fingerprint scanner that unlocks only for its owner.

Customizable look

To start, the Galaxy Fold will be available in four colors – space silver, cosmos black, Martian green and Astro Blue.