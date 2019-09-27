Samsung Galaxy Fold finally for sale in U.S.

The long-awaited Galaxy Fold has hit the shelves.

Samsung’s attempt to define the future of smartphones features a 4.6-inch external screen, but the innovation is on the inside. The phone opens like a book to reveal a 7.3-inch internal screen, packs 512GB of storage, and delivers top-of-the-line performance specs.

The consensus from the Fold’s early-access reviewers indicates the phone’s technical capabilities and design are excellent, but that durability issues may prevent the device from ever reaching its potential in its current design.

The Fold’s design allows for the large internal screen to be split for seamless multitasking. Coupled with the external display, users can effectively run 3 different displays together. Since the phone is so wide, Samsung developed a unique split keyboard to make typing more comfortable, which has been a hit for reviewers. The phone snaps shut like flip phones of old and fits comfortably into pockets and purses despite its screen size.

Of course, users need to pay up to experience the innovations. A Galaxy Fold retails at $1,980 before any additional costs. By comparison, a fully loaded iPhone 11 Pro Max sells for $1,450.

The phone was supposed to be released in April but concerns of the folding screen breaking too easily pushed the release back by several months. The completed version comes with a multitude of warning labels and paperwork regarding how to best treat the phone.

On-screen warnings tell customers to avoid pressing hard on the screen, that the phone is not water or dust resistant, and that they cannot use third-party screen protectors (the phone has a protective layer on top of the folded screen already). The warnings have drawn complaints that while treating phones carefully is obviously smart, a $2,000 phone should be more durable than the Fold appears to be.

It remains to be seen whether the Fold will hold up against the other high-end phones on the market and justify its price tag, but the concept could signal a shift in the development of future smartphones.

