Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Artificial intelligence

Samsung employees reportedly leaked sensitive info on ChatGPT by accident

3 incidents reportedly took place within 20 days of allowing ChatGPT access

close
Public Ventures President Lou Basenese says Microsoft's $10 billion investment could impact how fast artificial intelligence becomes mainstream. video

Microsoft's ChatGPT investment is key to AI boom: Basenese

Public Ventures President Lou Basenese says Microsoft's $10 billion investment could impact how fast artificial intelligence becomes mainstream.

Samsung Electronics employees interacting with artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT accidentally leaked company information, according to an exclusive report by the South Korean outlet The Economist.

Employees in the company's semiconductor division told the news outlet that corporate data was leaked on three separate occasions.

The website said the leaks came within 20 days after the South Korean conglomerate had lifted a ban on the chatbot. 

That ban was reportedly put into place to avoid such leaks.

CHATGPT AI LISTS JOBS IT CAN DO BETTER THAN HUMANS AS MILLIONS COULD BE PUT OUT OF WORK

People walk past the Samsung logo on a glass door

Samsung Electronics employees interacting with artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT accidentally leaked company information, according to a report. (Jung Yeon-Je / AFP via Getty Images / File / Getty Images)

Information shared with ChatGPT supposedly included "source code related to Samsung Electronics facility measurement."

The Economist said a worker had uncovered an error while executing the source code and inquired about a solution.

Another employee uploaded program code written to identify yield and defective equipment and requested code optimization.

A third employee uploaded recordings of a meeting to generate the meeting minutes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The logo of the chatbot ChatGPT on a smartphone

Information shared with ChatGPT supposedly included "source code related to Samsung Electronics facility measurement." (Thomas Trutschel / Photothek via Getty Images / File / Getty Images)

"It is difficult to confirm because it is an internal matter of the company," a Samsung Electronics official told a reporter, according to The Economist, which noted that the company had applied "emergency" protective measures.

The company may also block ChatGPT on the company network if a similar accident occurs, the report said.

People walk past the logo of Samsung Electronics outside its Seoul building

The company may also block ChatGPT on the company network if a similar accident occurs, the report said. (Jung Yeon-Je / AFP via Getty Images / File / Getty Images)

Samsung did not immediately reply to Fox Business Digital's requests for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

close
Cybersecurity experts address national security concerns of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence. video

Experts: ChatGPT will make criminals engaged in cyberwarfare ‘a little bit smarter’

Cybersecurity experts address national security concerns of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence.