Samsung employees reportedly leaked sensitive info on ChatGPT by accident

Samsung Electronics employees interacting with artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT accidentally leaked company information, according to an exclusive report by the South Korean outlet The Economist.

Employees in the company's semiconductor division told the news outlet that corporate data was leaked on three separate occasions.

The website said the leaks came within 20 days after the South Korean conglomerate had lifted a ban on the chatbot.

That ban was reportedly put into place to avoid such leaks.

Information shared with ChatGPT supposedly included "source code related to Samsung Electronics facility measurement."

The Economist said a worker had uncovered an error while executing the source code and inquired about a solution.

Another employee uploaded program code written to identify yield and defective equipment and requested code optimization.

A third employee uploaded recordings of a meeting to generate the meeting minutes.

"It is difficult to confirm because it is an internal matter of the company," a Samsung Electronics official told a reporter, according to The Economist, which noted that the company had applied "emergency" protective measures.

The company may also block ChatGPT on the company network if a similar accident occurs, the report said.

Samsung did not immediately reply to Fox Business Digital's requests for comment.