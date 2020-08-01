Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Asia

Samsung, Apple to boost cellphone manufacturing in India

Manufacturers applied large-scale manufacturing rights

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

NEW DELHI — Three contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones and South Korea’s Samsung have applied for large-scale electronics manufacturing rights in India under a $6.5 billion incentive scheme announced by the government, a minister said Saturday.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AAPLAPPLE INC.425.04+40.28+10.47%

SAMSUNG TO HALT PRODUCTION AT ITS LAST COMPUTER FACTORY IN CHINA

The scheme will extend cash incentives of 4-6% for five years on incremental sales of goods manufactured in India with 2019-2020 as the base year, Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters

The international cellphone manufacturing companies that have applied under the scheme are Samsung, Rising Star and three Apple contract manufacturers — Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron.

3D-printed Samsung and Apple logos are seen in this picture illustration. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Prasad said the scheme is expected to increase Apple's and Samsung's manufacturing base manifold in India.

Nearly two dozen Indian and international companies in the cellphone segment have applied for the scheme, which is expected to generate 300,000 direct jobs in the country, Prasad said.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE