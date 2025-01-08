Sam Altman responds to lawsuit, allegations of abuse from sister

Open AI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday responded to a lawsuit in which his sister accused him of sexually abusing her for nearly a decade.

Altman, along with his mother and two brothers, issued a joint statement denying the claims of his sister, Ann Altman.

"All of these claims are utterly untrue," the 39-year-old tech CEO said in the statement posted on X.

The family said Ann Altman has refused conventional treatment for mental health challenges and "lashes out" at family members who try to help, which makes caring for her "incredibly difficult."

"Our family loves Annie and is very concerned about her well-being," the family statement said. "Annie receives monthly financial support, which we expect to continue for the rest of her life. Despite this, Annie continues to demand more money from us."

Ann Altman, now 30, filed a complaint on Monday in St. Louis federal court that said the alleged abuse began at the family home in Clayton, Missouri, when she was 3 and her brother was 12 years old. The lawsuit claimed the alleged abuse took place "several times per week."

She alleged the abuses included "numerous acts" of rape, sexual assault, molestation, sodomy and battery, and continued until she was 11 or 12 years old.

Ann Altman, now 30, alleged that her injuries include post-traumatic stress disorder, severe emotional distress, mental anguish and depression. She is seeking at least $75,000 in damages.

Fox Business Digital reached out to attorneys representing Ann Altman but did not immediately hear back.

OpenAI was founded by Altman and other tech entrepreneurs in 2015, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk left the company in 2018, dissatisfied with the company's leadership and achievements.

In March 2024, Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI that argued it breached its founding mission as a not-for-profit company by creating a for-profit structure. OpenAI has pushed back on that lawsuit, which was withdrawn and refiled over the summer, and outlined Musk's past agreement with a for-profit structure in a new blog post and legal filing.

FOX Business Digital’s Eric Revell, along with Reuters, contributed to this report.