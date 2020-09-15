Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Uber

Safety driver in autonomous Uber crash charged with negligent homicide

The driver pleaded not guilty

close
With the ongoing legal clash between California officials and rideshare leaders Uber and Lyft over the classification of their workers, many are left wondering whether these companies will reclassify their workers or leave the state. Will Swaim, the President of the California Policy Center, discusses the latest on what is happening with Uber and Lyft in California.video

The legal clash between California officials and Lyft, Uber: Could it shape the future of rideshare companies?

With the ongoing legal clash between California officials and rideshare leaders Uber and Lyft over the classification of their workers, many are left wondering whether these companies will reclassify their workers or leave the state. Will Swaim, the President of the California Policy Center, discusses the latest on what is happening with Uber and Lyft in California.

The Uber safety driver involved in a fatal autonomous crash pleaded not guilty after being charged with negligent homicide.

Continue Reading Below

A Maricopa County, Ariz., Grand Jury announced on Tuesday that Rafaela Vasquez was charged on Aug. 27 for her alleged role in the 2018 accident that occurred in Tempe, Ariz., which resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

“Distracted driving is an issue of great importance in our community,” County Attorney Allister Adel said in a statement. “When a driver gets behind the wheel of a car, they have a responsibility to control and operate that vehicle safely and in a law-abiding manner.”

DOJ LOOKING INTO NIKOLA OVER CLAIMS IT DECEIVED INVESTORS: REPORT

Vasquez’s trial is scheduled for February.

Vasquez told investigators that she didn’t use her cell phone before the crash.

But the National Transportation Safety Board concluded Vasquez’s failure to monitor the road as she watched the television show “The Voice” on her phone was the main cause of the crash.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The contributing factors cited by the board included Uber’s inadequate safety procedures and ineffective oversight of its drivers, the decedent's decision to cross the street outside of a crosswalk, and the Arizona Department of Transportation’s insufficient oversight of autonomous vehicle testing.

The board also concluded Uber’s de-activation of its automatic emergency braking system increased the risks associated with testing automated vehicles on public roads. Instead of the system, Uber relied on the human backup driver to intervene.

The Uber system detected the pedestrian 5.6 seconds before the crash. But it failed to determine whether she was a bicyclist, pedestrian or a so-called "unknown object," or that she was headed into the vehicle’s path, the board said.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE  

The Associated Press contributed to this report.