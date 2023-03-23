Russian iPhone competitor AYYA sells fewer than 1,000 units

The smartphone brand that hopes to replace the iPhone within Russian borders has experienced dismal sales.

The AYYA T1 — manufactured domestically by Russia's defense industry — was seen by Russian officials as a possible replacement for the Apple iPhone after the company suspended sales following the invasion of Ukraine.

In the past year, however, the smartphone brand has only sold approximately 905 units, according to the Moscow Times.

The AYYA T1's failure to catch on forced the company to begin slashing the price — the phone began selling for a mere for 11,000 rubles ($140 USD) this month.

Outside the consumer market, thousands of AYYA T1 smartphones have been distributed to Russia officials and law enforcement.

Both government and consumer versions of the phone feature built-in guards that allow a user to physically cover their camera and microphone.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Apple announced that it would cease selling all its products in Russia, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, and other devices.

"We’re doing all we can for our teams [in Ukraine] and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts," Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted in February 2022.