Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tech

Major media, government websites hit with outages

Reports of the outages first started appearing around 6 a.m. ET

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 7

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A number of major websites were experiencing outages Tuesday morning, including Reddit, CNN. the New York Times and the U.K. government’s home page.

Reports of the outages first started appearing around 6 a.m. ET. Users reported on Twitter that they were having trouble accessing content on sites.

Around the same time, Fastly, a cloud services company, was experiencing an outage and said it was "continuing to investigate this issue."

Later, Fastly said the "issue has been identified and a fix has been applied" – and after about an hour, the affected websites started coming back online. 

Other websites where users had been reporting outages included The Guardian, Twitch, Hulu, Etsy, HBO Max, Spotify and Target, according to DownDetector.com.

The source of the outage at Fastly was not immediately clear.

FOX Business has reached out to Fastly for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.