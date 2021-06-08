Major media, government websites hit with outages

A number of major websites were experiencing outages Tuesday morning, including Reddit, CNN. the New York Times and the U.K. government’s home page.

Reports of the outages first started appearing around 6 a.m. ET. Users reported on Twitter that they were having trouble accessing content on sites.

Around the same time, Fastly, a cloud services company, was experiencing an outage and said it was "continuing to investigate this issue."

Later, Fastly said the "issue has been identified and a fix has been applied" – and after about an hour, the affected websites started coming back online.

Other websites where users had been reporting outages included The Guardian, Twitch, Hulu, Etsy, HBO Max, Spotify and Target, according to DownDetector.com.

The source of the outage at Fastly was not immediately clear.

FOX Business has reached out to Fastly for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.