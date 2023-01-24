Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Artificial intelligence

Potential Google killer could change US workforce as we know it

ChatGPT fuels concerns about the tech industry's future

close
Hudson Institute senior fellow Arthur Herman discusses Microsoft's investment in ChatGPT-maker, the threat of AI programs to future jobs and the impact of AI on national security. video

Arthur Herman warns of threat coming to white collar workers

Hudson Institute senior fellow Arthur Herman discusses Microsoft's investment in ChatGPT-maker, the threat of AI programs to future jobs and the impact of AI on national security.

For years, we’ve heard of the potential challenges artificial intelligence posed for multiple industries. Now, as Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI blossoms, experts are signaling a potential new threat to white-collar workers and the tech industry.

Hudson Institute senior fellow Arthur Herman warned FOX Business that OpenAI’s program, ChatGPT could push the country into a "different kind of credential society."

The conversational bot utilizes large databases and will respond to user questions and create other content on a wide array of subjects. Among many other forms, responses include answers, essays, legal briefs and computer code.

"If you're a lawyer, if you're an accountant, if you're a financial planner, you might want to look to your laurels because there may be a program coming, an AI-generated program that's going to be able to do jobs just like yours," Herman said.

NYC BANS AI TOOL CHATGPT IN SCHOOLS AMID FEARS OF NEW CHEATING THREAT

"The idea that if you went to Washington and got an MBA there, your future was secure. This may not be the case anymore," he added.

Microsoft’s extended partnership with the ChatGPT-designer could prove to be its best investment according to Silicon Valley insiders. The move has led many to believe that it could trigger Google’s demise.

During an appearance on "Varney & Co.," FOX Business’ Susan Li said the highly praised program could prove to be a "Google killer" if Microsoft incorporates ChatGPT into their search engine ‘Bing.’

But the Hudson Institute senior fellow insists that the speculation may not be too far from reality for Google’s parent company Alphabet, at least for its employees.

Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai  ((Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media) / Getty Images)

CHATGPT BEING USED TO WRITE MALWARE, RANSOMWARE: REPORTS

"What's going to happen then is a lot of the people we think of as, you know, the key information workers at companies like Google and Microsoft and Spotify, they may find themselves competing with the machines in ways that their employers don't really notice the difference."

The tech sector is experiencing mounting layoffs following its hiring spree during the COVID-19 pandemic. Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai said the cuts affect teams globally, including recruiting, some corporate functions as well as some engineering and products teams. 

close
Waze co-founder Uri Levine discusses if the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT is a fad or the next big thing on 'The Claman Countdown.'  video

Waze co-founder Uri Levine's ChatGPT theory: 'More value than damage'

Waze co-founder Uri Levine discusses if the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT is a fad or the next big thing on 'The Claman Countdown.' 

Herman said that the layoffs are in response to the "chances of a coming recession," but also that the potential AI revolution is not too far in the distance.

"They're [tech companies] sort of battening down the hatches here, but we're also not very far from where we're going to have AI programs that are able to do software coding," he explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"In fact, the machines are, you know, a little bit more reliable. They're happy to work on weekends, [and] a whole range of other things that are going to be very tough for America's white-collar workforce."

FOX Business’ Joe Toppe and Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.