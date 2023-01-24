Potential Google killer could change US workforce as we know it

For years, we’ve heard of the potential challenges artificial intelligence posed for multiple industries. Now, as Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI blossoms, experts are signaling a potential new threat to white-collar workers and the tech industry.

Hudson Institute senior fellow Arthur Herman warned FOX Business that OpenAI’s program, ChatGPT could push the country into a "different kind of credential society."

The conversational bot utilizes large databases and will respond to user questions and create other content on a wide array of subjects. Among many other forms, responses include answers, essays, legal briefs and computer code.

"If you're a lawyer, if you're an accountant, if you're a financial planner, you might want to look to your laurels because there may be a program coming, an AI-generated program that's going to be able to do jobs just like yours," Herman said.

"The idea that if you went to Washington and got an MBA there, your future was secure. This may not be the case anymore," he added.

Microsoft’s extended partnership with the ChatGPT-designer could prove to be its best investment according to Silicon Valley insiders. The move has led many to believe that it could trigger Google’s demise.

During an appearance on "Varney & Co.," FOX Business’ Susan Li said the highly praised program could prove to be a "Google killer" if Microsoft incorporates ChatGPT into their search engine ‘Bing.’

But the Hudson Institute senior fellow insists that the speculation may not be too far from reality for Google’s parent company Alphabet, at least for its employees.

"What's going to happen then is a lot of the people we think of as, you know, the key information workers at companies like Google and Microsoft and Spotify, they may find themselves competing with the machines in ways that their employers don't really notice the difference."

The tech sector is experiencing mounting layoffs following its hiring spree during the COVID-19 pandemic. Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai said the cuts affect teams globally, including recruiting, some corporate functions as well as some engineering and products teams.

Herman said that the layoffs are in response to the "chances of a coming recession," but also that the potential AI revolution is not too far in the distance.

"They're [tech companies] sort of battening down the hatches here, but we're also not very far from where we're going to have AI programs that are able to do software coding," he explained.

"In fact, the machines are, you know, a little bit more reliable. They're happy to work on weekends, [and] a whole range of other things that are going to be very tough for America's white-collar workforce."

