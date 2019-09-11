Leading porn site showcases artistic side with provocative gallery exhibit

Some say there is a fine line when it comes to tasteful nudes. And now art is imitating life in Los Angeles where a gallery is making a titillating move, partnering with one of the world’s biggest porn sites.

Continue Reading Below

The Maccarone art gallery, known for presenting “occasionally impenetrable” pieces of art, has teamed with Pornhub to create an exhibition called “The Pleasure Principle".

Pornhub says it is thrilled to engaged with the esteemed gallery.

“We are very passionate about art and in partnering on this this exhibit we are able to show and support the work of some truly exceptional artists of our time, who are willing to depict their interpretation of sexual imagery." Corey Price, Pornhub Vice President

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Advertisement

Michele Maccarone has been dubbed the art dealer to the billionaire set and is on the pulse of a rousing art scene, and recently garnered attention for featuring a provocative cartoon exhibit from actor Jim Carrey.

Maccarone says the exhibit celebrates women who have taken a stand against "respectability politics".

"In spite of the long and troubled history of popular sexual imagery being seen as dominated by the male gaze, women have been asserting their own diverse and nuanced expressions of sexuality and sexiness on their own terms for many decades." Michele Maccarone/Gallery owner

Some of the objects that will be displayed starting Sept. 21 will apparently be on loan while some vintage photographs won’t be for sale at all. The artwork that is for sale will reportedly range in price, from $500 to $80,000.

Pornhub says it has more than 36 billion visits per year, with 20 million registered Pornhub users.

Pornhub and Maccarone did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment at the time of publication.