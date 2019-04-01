Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo data breach exposed credit card info on 2M diners: Report

The parent company of the Planet Hollywood and Earl of Sandwich restaurant chains on Monday acknowledged that a data breach may have exposed customer credit card information.

Earl Enterprises said that customers who dined at Buca di Beppo, Earl of Sandwich, Planet Hollywood, Chicken Guy, Mixology or Tequila Taqueria restaurants between May 2018 and March 2019 may have fallen victim to a malware attack. The company said an investigation uncovered evidence that “unauthorized individuals installed malicious software on some point-of-sale systems at a certain number of Earl Enterprises’ restaurants.”

The company did not provide details on how many customers were affected. However, cybersecurity researcher Brian Krebs said he contacted Earl Enterprises about the breach after uncovering evidence in February that 2 million credit and debit card numbers linked to its customers had been sold on the dark web.

“The malicious software was designed to capture payment card data, which could have included credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates and, in some cases, cardholder names,” Earl Enterprises said in a post on its website.

Earl Enterprises said three of its restaurant brands – Bertucci’s, Seaside on the Pier and Café Hollywood – were not affected by the data breach. Online orders through third-party platforms were also unaffected.

The company instructed its customers to closely monitor its credit and debit card statements for any sign of fraudulent activity.