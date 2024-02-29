Person injured after cellphone explodes at DC high school

A person was injured at a D.C. high school on Thursday morning after a cellphone exploded, according to the city’s fire department.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m., at Roosevelt High School in D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood.

Fire investigators believe the explosion was related to a failure in the phone’s lithium-ion battery, and stated that they’re still looking into what exactly caused the explosion.

"Once again, we dealt with a lithium-ion battery failure. For those who charge their phones in bed or under the pillow, Don’t!," DC Fire and EMS wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The department also posted a warning on X sharing the hidden risks of lithium batteries.

The warning, meant to prevent other incidents like this from happening, included using phone covers that don’t trap heat, keeping phones out of direct sunlight, using approved chargers and avoiding tight pockets, particularly while running high-performance applications.

It is unknown what type of cell phone it was that exploded.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said.

The DC Fire Department was not immediately available to Fox News Digital' request for comment.