Pentagon awards Wisconsin firm $7M contract to boost production of COVID-19 swabsticks

The swabsticks are used in the production of COVID-19 testing kits

The Department of Defense has awarded a $6.98 million contract to Wisconsin-based Teel Plastics to increase the domestic production capacity of COVID-19 swabsticks.

The deal will expand the U.S.-based industrial production capacity of injection-molded and extruded swabsticks at Teel Plastics’ Baraboo, Wisc., facility, according to a statement from the DOD. The swabsticks are used in the production of COVID-19 testing kits.

“This award will increase Teel Plastics’ production capacity by approximately an additional 50 million per month for each swabstick type by March 2021, to support domestic COVID-19 testing,” said the Department of Defense in its statement. “Teel Plastics is planning to add over 30 employees to meet this increase in production rate.”

The Pentagon in Washington, U.S., is seen from aboard Air Force One, March 29, 2018 - file photo. (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

Teel Plastics won plaudits for the deal on social media.

“Congratulations to @TeelPlastics on securing a federal contract to help make COVID test swabs,” tweeted the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce.

The company has been producing medical plastic products for over 40 years, according to the Department of Defense.

