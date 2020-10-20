Lockheed Martin drone tested by the British Army

Lockheed Martin’s Indago drone technology has been tested by the British Army.

Continue Reading Below

In a tweet, the British Army explained that the drone was deployed in a major annual experiment of military technology. The military explained that the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) was used for command and control.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 380.93 -2.97 -0.77%

“An Indago Remote Piloted Aerial System (RPAS) is tested at the @BritishAWE,” the British Army tweeted. “With the increased use of drones, #YourArmy is experimenting with them in novel in ways. In this case as part of our command, control, and communication.”

PENTAGON APPROVES AMERICAN-MADE SMALL DRONES FOR THE U.S. MILITARY

The Army Warfighting Experiment (AWE) is the British Army’s annual experimentation program. On its website, the British Army explains that the purpose of ‘AWE20: Agile C3’ is to "Identify how the Army can exploit developments in technology in the Agile Command, Control and Communication space."

Stocks in this Article LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION $380.98 -2.92 (-0.76%)

The Indago system weighs less than 10 pounds and can be deployed in about two minutes, according to Lockheed Martin.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

Earlier this year, the company signed a deal to provide a fleet of Indago 3 drones to the Swiss Army.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers