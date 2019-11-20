Password data for 2.2M users of currency and gaming sites dumped online

Personal information belonging to as many as 2.2 million users of two websites—one a cryptocurrency wallet service and the other a gaming bot provider have been posted online, according to ARS Technica.

One haul includes passwords and information for as many as 1.4 million accounts from the GateHub cryptocurrency wallet service. That data was posted to a widely visited hacker site in late August.

About 800,000 accounts were affected on RuneScape bot provider EpicBo.

It is recommended that users of both sites change passwords for any other sites that used the compromised credentials.