Apple building American-made AI servers ahead of schedule in new Houston facility, answering Trump call

EXCLUSIVE: Apple is now building and shipping American-made artificial intelligence servers in the United States — a move that has the technology giant answering President Donald Trump’s call to on shore manufacturing.

Apple previously built the servers that power its Apple Intelligence AI system abroad.

In February, Apple announced a new advanced manufacturing facility in Houston as part of its commitment to the United States. At the time, the 250,000 square-foot facility was set to open in 2026. But in response to Trump’s aggressive push to get these projects online as soon as possible, Apple is ahead of schedule, with servers now being shipped to Apple’s data centers across the United States.

"We’re thrilled to be shipping American-made advanced servers from our Houston facility," Apple Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan told Fox News Digital. "As part of our $600 billion commitment to the United States, these servers will be installed in our data centers and play a key role in powering Apple Intelligence with Private Cloud Compute."

"Our teams have done an incredible job accelerating work to get the new Houston factory up and running ahead of schedule," Khan continued. "We plan to continue expanding the facility to increase production next year."

The servers play a key role in powering Apple Intelligence and are the foundation of Private Cloud Compute, which combines powerful AI processing with what Apple describes as "the most advanced security architecture ever deployed at scale for AI cloud computing."

While the servers are not a consumer product, they indirectly are used by millions of Americans who use Apple products. Apple Intelligence is built into every iPhone, iPad tablet and iMac computer.

The American-made servers have been designed to be "incredibly energy efficient," and reduce the energy demands of Apple data centers. Apple data centers already run on 100% renewable energy.

Apple told Fox News Digital that it is also partnering with local contractors to build the facility, and is working closely with Houston City College to recruit and hire local talent.

"The President likes things getting done ahead of schedule, so it’s good to see Apple quickly responding to his call to bring American jobs back to our country," a White House official told Fox News Digital. "President Trump’s vision for a new Golden Age is coming to fruition right before our eyes."

A source familiar with the conversations told Fox News Digital that the president made a direct appeal to Apple CEO Tim Cook to "go big" on American jobs and reshoring its manufacturing base.

The source told Fox News Digital that Cook told the president he would "step up," which led to a commitment to invest $600 billion in America over the next four years.

Cook, earlier in 2025, announced a new American Manufacturing Program, which was dedicated to bringing even more of Apple’s supply chain and advanced manufacturing to the United States.

The first move, the source said, was bringing all iPhone glass manufacturing to Kentucky.

"Now this," the source said. "And there’s a lot more to come."

Apple also was one of the largest contributors to the nonprofit that is financing the president’s new East Wing ballroom.

Also in 2025, Apple announced plans to establish an Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit, along with hiring 20,000 new employees with focuses on research and development, silicon engineering, and AI and machine learning.

The California tech giant also said it planned to expand its teams and facilities in several states, including Michigan, Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada, Iowa, Oregon, North Carolina and Washington.

The White House has touted Apple as supporting more than 450,000 jobs through its network of thousands of suppliers and partners across all 50 states.

"It’s remarkable that Trump has gotten companies to actually bring this kind of manufacturing back to the States," a former Trump national security official told Fox News Digital. "Apple has answered the call, from this to manufacturing all the iPhone glass in America now."

"It signals a real shift for both American jobs and supply chain security," the official continued. "And it’s all the more remarkable considering Democrats basically mocked Trump’s pledge to bring back our industrial base."