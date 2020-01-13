Pompeo to dine with tech leaders, including Oracle co-founder in San Francisco: Report

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will reportedly dine with tech leaders, including Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, in San Francisco on Monday night, according to Bloomberg.

Continue Reading Below

Executives at the dinner will also include Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor, Marc Andreessen, co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and Gregory Becker, CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, according to Bloomberg.

Pompeo is in California for public appearances, including a discussion on "foreign policy challenges and issues of economic security" at the nonpartisan Commonwealth Club on Monday afternoon.

ORACLE CO-CEO MARK HURD DEAD AT 62

President Trump has had low-profile meetings with similar leaders, including dinner at the White House with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel in November.

U.S. GOVERNMENT FUNDS PROGRAM THAT GIVES FREE PHONES WITH CHINESE MALWARE TO PEOPLE IN NEED: REPORT

Pompeo wants to increase Silicon Valley's support for the White House as the U.S. and Iran teeter on the edge of conflict, an anonymous source told Bloomberg.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Oracle declined to comment to FOX Business. FOX Business' inquiries to the State Department, Nextdoor, Silicon Valley Bank and Andreessen Horowitz were not returned at the time of publication.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE