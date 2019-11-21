Trump hosted Zuckerberg, Thiel at the White House in October

President Trump had dinner at the White House with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and billionaire Peter Thiel during the Facebook CEO's recent visit to Washington, according to NBC News.

Continue Reading Below

Zuckerberg was in the nation'a Capitol, where he testified before Congress about Facebook’s new cryptocurrency Libra.

Facebook confirmed the meeting on Wednesday.

“As is normal for a CEO of a major U.S. company, Mark accepted an invitation to have dinner with the President and First Lady at the White House,” a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement to the network.

It is not known what was discussed at the meeting. Thiel is a Facebook board member and a major donor to Trump's camapign.

The White House declined to comment.

Thiel is also the chairman of Palantir, a private data technology company that has become one of the largest recipients of government defense contracts.