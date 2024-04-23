Oracle CEO announces plans to move world headquarters to Nashville

Oracle founder Larry Ellison announced Tuesday that he plans to move the software giant’s corporate headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee, which he added is at the center of the healthcare industry.

Ellison sat down with former Senate majority leader Bill Frist for an onstage conversation in Nashville, which was shared by Oracle Health on the social media platform LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The founder and executive chairman told Frist his company was moving its "huge campus" to Nashville, and it will "ultimately be our world headquarters."

"I shouldn’t have said that," Ellison quickly said, but there was no turning back because he disclosed information on his company’s future.

Ellison said Oracle’s move to Nashville will position his company as one of the major players in the healthcare industry, an industry Oracle is looking to expand its position in.

Back in 2022, Oracle acquired Cerner for $28 billion. The Kansas City, Missouri-based company provides software for managing electronic health records.

As Ellison elaborated on the company’s plans to move, he said Nashville is "a fabulous place to live."

"It’s a great place to raise a family. It’s got a unique and vibrant culture. And as we surveyed our employees, large numbers of employees, Nashville ticked all the boxes," Ellison said.

He also said Nashville is "the center of the industry we’re most concerned about, which is the healthcare industry."

Norman Foster, who designed Apple Park in Cupertino, California, is designing the new Oracle campus in Nashville, which will be "right on the river."

The CEO said the new campus will not look anything like a corporate campus, but instead it will be a park with buildings on it.

Ellison said the news site will have office buildings, a community clinic, restaurants, hotels and a concert venue — a floating stage on the lake for concerts to be held for the community.

"We want to be part of the community," he said. "Our people love it here. And we think it’s the center of our future."

Oracle did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the announcement.

Oracle's headquarters is currently located in Austin, Texas. It moved there in 2020, after leaving Redwood Shores, California.