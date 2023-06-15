Oracle announces new generative AI services for businesses

Oracle announced this week that it will offer generative artificial intelligence (AI) services to enterprise customers around the world built on Oracle’s cloud computing infrastructure through a new partnership.

Oracle will partner with Cohere, an AI startup based in Canada that helps companies build AI tools with its large language models (LLM). Under the partnership, Cohere will train, build and deploy generative AI models on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, which the company says will help accelerate LLM training while reducing costs by leveraging Oracle’s high-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) cluster and a high bandwidth cloud network. The tools will help clients in a variety of industries tailor the data and generative AI to their needs.

"Oracle’s generative AI offerings will leverage Cohere’s LLMs and will be customized and improved with our industry knowledge and data insights," Karan Batta, VP of product management for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure told FOX Business. "For example, Oracle Cerner manages billions of electronic health records. Using this anonymized data, Oracle can create generative models that are adapted to the healthcare domain, like automatically generating a patient discharge summary, or a letter of authorization for medical insurance. Oracle will accomplish this across verticals and [software as a service] solutions."

ORACLE’S LARRY ELLISON NOW WORLD’S THIRD RICHEST AS AI EXPLODES

The foundational LLMs developed by Cohere can be customized by enterprise customers using Oracle’s data and customers’ own data to make the AI outputs more accurate for specific business use cases.

The generative AI services won’t mix customers’ data, which Oracle says will help ensure that "a given business’ competitive advantage will always remain its own."

GENERATIVE AI WILL ADD TRILLIONS TO GLOBAL ECONOMY: MCKINSEY

Cohere’s language models will also be integrated into Oracle’s portfolio of cloud applications which features Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle NetSuite and industry-specific Oracle applications to give customers the tools to quickly develop and securely deploy generative AI to meet their business needs. In particular, Oracle plans to deploy new models for healthcare and public safety uses.

"Oracle and Cohere have a shared focus on data security, model customization, and enabling enterprises to create business value," Martin Kon, president and COO of Cohere, said in a press release. "Together, Oracle and Cohere will help enterprises worldwide accelerate their AI initiatives, drive greater value, and deliver new levels of automation that maximize business success – while ensuring their data is secure and private."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ORCL ORACLE CORP. 126.27 -0.29 -0.23%

WHAT ARE THE FOUR MAIN TYPES OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE? FIND OUT HOW FUTURE AI PROGRAMS CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison , who serves as the tech giant’s executive chairman and CTO, touted the partnership with Cohere on an earnings call last week, saying it will "make it very, very easy for enterprise customers to train their own specialized large language models while protecting the privacy of their training data."

"This new service protects the privacy of our enterprise customers’ training data, enabling those customers to safely use their own private data to train their own private specialized large language models," Ellison said on the call. "Specialized large language models will be instrumental in helping highly trained professionals use their precious time more efficiently."